Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02), reports. The firm had revenue of C$30.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.96 million.

Blackline Safety Price Performance

BLN opened at C$8.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a PE ratio of -42.88. Blackline Safety has a 1 year low of C$4.60 and a 1 year high of C$9.09.

Get Blackline Safety alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Blackline Safety from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.