Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.43.

Several research firms recently commented on SQ. TheStreet upgraded shares of Block from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Block from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares in the company, valued at $4,183,699.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $36,861.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,183,699.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. Insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Block by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at about $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block in the second quarter worth about $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Block by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block in the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SQ opened at $65.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a PE ratio of -140.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.57. Block has a 12-month low of $38.85 and a 12-month high of $89.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.22.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Block will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

