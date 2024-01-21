Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives $20.13 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.13.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, CL King started coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BE

Bloom Energy Price Performance

BE stock opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $13.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.80. Bloom Energy has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $26.55.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $400.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 24.58% and a negative return on equity of 23.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bloom Energy will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloom Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BE. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 42,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Bloom Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 106,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.