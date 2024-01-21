Bluzelle (BLZ) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.81 Million

Bluzelle (BLZ) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 21st. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $141.99 million and $4.81 million worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bluzelle token can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000801 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 426,484,177 tokens. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is https://reddit.com/r/bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @bluzellehq and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

According to CryptoCompare, “Bluzelle (BLZ) is a cryptocurrency token on the Ethereum platform, used within the Bluzelle network, a decentralized data network for dApps. It provides secure, tamper-proof, and scalable data management using blockchain principles. The BLZ token is used to pay for network services and incentivize participation. Bluzelle was founded by Neeraj Murarka and Pavel Bains.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bluzelle using one of the exchanges listed above.

