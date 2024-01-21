BMO Capital Markets Boosts The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Price Target to $360.00

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $357.00 to $360.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $402.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $382.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.46. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $389.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $363.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $339.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $11.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.49 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 48.20%.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 397,954 shares in the company, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.39, for a total value of $1,129,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,121 shares in the company, valued at $3,809,443.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,407 shares of company stock valued at $1,644,209. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GS. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

