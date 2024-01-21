BMO Capital Markets Increases Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $107.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $106.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on MS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Societe Generale lowered shares of Morgan Stanley from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.40.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MS

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of MS stock opened at $85.34 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $69.42 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The stock has a market cap of $140.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.13.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Morgan Stanley news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Raja Akram sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.56, for a total value of $584,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,158,297.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 323,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Morgan Stanley

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,635,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,740,280,000 after buying an additional 3,480,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,073,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,435,000 after buying an additional 1,908,648 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,463,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,089,138,000 after buying an additional 1,341,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,626,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,012,223,000 after buying an additional 422,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,474,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,159,000 after buying an additional 4,098,577 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.