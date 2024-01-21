BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSE:ZCN) Trading 0.7% Higher

Shares of BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF (TSE:ZCN – Get Free Report) rose 0.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as 27.97 and last traded at 27.97. Approximately 101,859 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 79,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at 27.77.

BMO S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of 27.57 and a 200-day moving average of 26.97.

