Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.20. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 110,197 shares traded.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Trading Down 8.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.

Get Bolt Biotherapeutics alerts:

Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 990.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bolt Biotherapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 54,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $50,324.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 113,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,069.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Edgar Engleman sold 31,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total transaction of $28,756.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 269,823 shares in the company, valued at $248,237.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 54,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.92, for a total value of $50,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,069.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,333 shares of company stock valued at $125,191 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 130.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bolt Biotherapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bolt Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.