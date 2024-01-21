Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.10

Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.10 and traded as high as $1.20. Bolt Biotherapeutics shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 110,197 shares traded.
The company has a current ratio of 6.69, a quick ratio of 6.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.10.
Bolt Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 million. Bolt Biotherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.56% and a negative net margin of 990.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 19.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 30,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 130.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bolt Biotherapeutics by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 154,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bolt Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. 73.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bolt Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate BDC-1001, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with human epidermal growth factor receptor 2- positive solid tumors, including breast, colorectal, endometrial, and gastroesophageal cancer.
