Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Acquired by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,931 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 24.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,793 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BSX stock opened at $60.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $89.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.32, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.62. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $61.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BSX. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.73.

Get Our Latest Analysis on BSX

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,304,739.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total value of $5,952,323.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,708,394.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $876,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,304,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 155,541 shares of company stock valued at $8,446,290. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.