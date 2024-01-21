BOX (NYSE:BOX) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of BOX (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group began coverage on BOX in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.80.

NYSE BOX opened at $26.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.55 and a 200-day moving average of $26.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.79 and a beta of 0.91. BOX has a 52 week low of $23.29 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $328,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,464,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,050,256.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 7,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $193,285.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 136,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,410,121.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $328,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,464,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,050,256.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,435 over the last 90 days. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BOX by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $363,967,000 after purchasing an additional 48,626 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in BOX by 1.2% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,132,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $148,465,000 after buying an additional 70,129 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC grew its position in BOX by 6.9% during the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 5,449,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $131,942,000 after buying an additional 349,976 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BOX during the second quarter worth approximately $105,797,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in BOX by 4.9% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,379,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,537,000 after buying an additional 158,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

