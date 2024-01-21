Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCF) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCF – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.9% on Friday . The company traded as low as $10.38 and last traded at $10.38. Approximately 525 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 8,673 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.

Britvic Trading Down 3.9 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.

About Britvic

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks. The company supplies water-coolers and bottled water; offers pension funding and financing services; and designs, installs, as well as engages in maintenance of integrated tap related solutions.

