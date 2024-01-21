Brokerages Set Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) PT at $171.63

Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $171.63.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HES. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hess from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Argus upgraded Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price (down previously from $197.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $171.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $137.32 on Friday. Hess has a one year low of $113.82 and a one year high of $167.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.37 and a 200-day moving average of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $42.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hess will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Hess by 2.5% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Hess by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hess by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of Hess by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

