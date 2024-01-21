Brokerages Set Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT) PT at $15.28

Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.56.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DNUT. Truist Financial lowered shares of Krispy Kreme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Krispy Kreme from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th.

Krispy Kreme Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Krispy Kreme stock opened at $13.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -53.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.50. Krispy Kreme has a twelve month low of $11.52 and a twelve month high of $16.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $407.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.68 million. Krispy Kreme had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 1.26%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Krispy Kreme will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently -53.85%.

Institutional Trading of Krispy Kreme

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $272,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,423,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,037,000 after buying an additional 1,721,287 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Krispy Kreme during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 9,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

