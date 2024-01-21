Brokerages Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Target Price at $52.57

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.57.

RCKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total value of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,296,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,210,077.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

