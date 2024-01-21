Brokerages Set Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Target Price at $52.57

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $52.57.
RCKT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on RCKT
Insider Activity
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 861.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,068 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,205 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $26.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.35, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $32.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.06.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rocket Pharmaceuticals
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.