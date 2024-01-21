Brokerages Set The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Target Price at GBX 1,033.33

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,033.33 ($13.15).

Several research analysts have recently commented on SGE shares. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 1,100 ($14.00) to GBX 1,250 ($15.91) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.63) to GBX 1,300 ($16.54) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered The Sage Group to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 970 ($12.34) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.54) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd.

SGE opened at GBX 1,152 ($14.66) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,760.00, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.34. The Sage Group has a 12 month low of GBX 725.40 ($9.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,208.50 ($15.38). The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,134.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,026.26.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.75 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.55. The Sage Group’s payout ratio is presently 9,500.00%.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

