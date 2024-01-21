Brokerages Set Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target at $25.90

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

Several research firms have recently commented on VSCO. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

NYSE:VSCO opened at $23.44 on Tuesday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.62 and a one year high of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.59.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 57.91%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,259,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,019,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,294 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,094 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,645,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 14,440.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 853,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,877,000 after acquiring an additional 847,669 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

