Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Investment analysts at Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BLDR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley raised shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.73.

NYSE:BLDR opened at $172.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $68.94 and a 52-week high of $172.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.86.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total transaction of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

