Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Piper Sandler currently has $240.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $155.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BURL. Gordon Haskett downgraded Burlington Stores from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an outperform rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $207.83.

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $194.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $178.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.26. Burlington Stores has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $239.94. The firm has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Burlington Stores by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,878,000 after acquiring an additional 415,655 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,599,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,683,000 after buying an additional 940,463 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 91.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,012,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,420,000 after buying an additional 485,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

