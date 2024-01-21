CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC) Shares Up 12.1%

Shares of CalciMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) traded up 12.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.84 and last traded at $4.78. 37,294 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 328% from the average session volume of 8,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.27.

Separately, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of CalciMedica in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.14.

CalciMedica (NASDAQ:CALC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.32. Equities research analysts anticipate that CalciMedica, Inc. will post -8.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new stake in CalciMedica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CalciMedica in the second quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CalciMedica in the third quarter valued at $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

CalciMedica, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapies for life-threatening inflammatory diseases with unmet needs. Its proprietary technology targets the inhibition of calcium release-activated (CRAC) channels designs to modulate the immune response and protect against tissue cell injury in life-threatening inflammatory diseases.

