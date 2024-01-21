California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 31,847 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 495,279 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,847 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Sherwin-Williams worth $126,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,192,000. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,108,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 678.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 23,341 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 20,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 1,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $304.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $292.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.14. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $205.43 and a one year high of $314.14.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.92% and a net margin of 10.50%. Analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Mary L. Garceau sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.65, for a total transaction of $270,115.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,251,881.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Heidi G. Petz sold 6,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $1,944,317.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at $4,271,752.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $224.00 to $249.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.21.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

