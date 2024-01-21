California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 35,679 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,636,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,679 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Johnson Controls International worth $87,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $419,897,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,990,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,395 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 405.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,232,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592,448 shares during the period. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 4,558,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,227 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 1,649.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,469,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI stock opened at $54.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $47.90 and a 1 year high of $70.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.91. The stock has a market cap of $36.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 103,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,936. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on JCI. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Vertical Research cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

