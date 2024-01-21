California Public Employees Retirement System Buys 69,640 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,394,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,640 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hologic were worth $96,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 312.4% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hologic during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 595.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hologic by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 91.3% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.52 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $87.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average is $72.55. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Hologic

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $945.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hologic news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $538,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares in the company, valued at $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Essex D. Mitchell sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total transaction of $538,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,619.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total value of $687,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,049.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HOLX. StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.18.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

