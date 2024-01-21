California Public Employees Retirement System Cuts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 770,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,588 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.62% of Clorox worth $101,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter worth $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 2,466.7% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clorox Price Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $142.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.59. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $114.68 and a 52-week high of $178.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.41.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 195.76% and a net margin of 1.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 705.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Clorox from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.13.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

