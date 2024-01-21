California Public Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 677,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,635 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.64% of Cboe Global Markets worth $105,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Stock Down 0.8 %

CBOE opened at $185.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.65. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a PE ratio of 95.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is 98.97%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Argus downgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $189.00 to $204.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.78.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.