California Public Employees Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,046,033 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,798 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of PACCAR worth $88,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $353,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd raised its position in shares of PACCAR by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,464,000. 65.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Insider Transactions at PACCAR

In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 23,221 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total transaction of $2,003,507.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,069,078.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 1,996 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total transaction of $172,813.68. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,653.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,221 shares of company stock valued at $2,426,915. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PCAR

PACCAR Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $96.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.32. The company has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $98.47.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.19 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $3.20 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.