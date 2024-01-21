California Public Employees Retirement System Has $116.92 Million Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,802,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,136 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of CSX worth $116,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of CSX by 64.2% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $34.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day moving average of $32.07. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $27.60 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.17.

Get Our Latest Report on CSX

CSX Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.