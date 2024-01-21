California Public Employees Retirement System Has $88.94 Million Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,158,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Aflac were worth $88,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 471.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Raymond James raised their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.45.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In related news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,729,796.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, COO Frederick John Crawford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.37, for a total value of $8,137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 236,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,247,178.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total value of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,796.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,815 shares of company stock worth $13,382,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of AFL opened at $84.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.07. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $84.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.13%.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

