California Public Employees Retirement System Has $92.85 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.57% of Tyler Technologies worth $92,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,335,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,306,000 after purchasing an additional 357,779 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,620,687 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $674,968,000 after purchasing an additional 46,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,268,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $489,994,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.79.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE TYL opened at $430.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $413.46 and a 200-day moving average of $398.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 115.99, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.81. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $304.67 and a 52-week high of $430.63.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $494.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.47 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of Tyler Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $2,065,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,987,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total transaction of $211,145.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $849,225.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,112 shares of company stock worth $20,742,904 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Articles

