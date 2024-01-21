California Public Employees Retirement System Has $95.93 Million Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,264,200 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,353 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.61% of NetApp worth $95,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Genus Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NetApp during the second quarter worth about $338,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,321,206 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $712,140,000 after buying an additional 201,316 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in NetApp by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,378,304 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $334,502,000 after acquiring an additional 94,320 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in NetApp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,170,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of NetApp during the second quarter valued at $122,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Barclays upped their target price on NetApp from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NTAP opened at $87.81 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.79 and its 200 day moving average is $79.76. NetApp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.19. NetApp had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 94.77%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. NetApp’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NetApp news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,242 shares of company stock worth $796,746. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

