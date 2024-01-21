California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 73.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 441,561 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 186,885 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Seagen worth $93,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Seagen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $193.00.

In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Seagen news, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,096,739.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

SGEN stock opened at $228.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $222.72 and a 200-day moving average of $210.96. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $123.77 and a one year high of $228.96.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $635.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.03) EPS. Seagen’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

