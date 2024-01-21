California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 879,929 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.19% of Target worth $97,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 150.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 213 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Tower View Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at $6,354,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Target from $161.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Target from $133.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Target from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on shares of Target from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.62.

Target Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE TGT opened at $138.14 on Friday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $102.93 and a 52 week high of $181.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.32.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 10th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

