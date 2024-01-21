California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases 39,264 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 904,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,264 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.20% of Phillips 66 worth $108,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Marion Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 12,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 210,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,068,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Zhanna Golodryga sold 5,253 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $709,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 1,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.23, for a total transaction of $133,230.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,385.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,653 shares of company stock valued at $5,462,808. Insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $129.09 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $89.74 and a 12-month high of $138.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a PE ratio of 7.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.87.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

Get Our Latest Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.