California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 716,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.64% of Quest Diagnostics worth $87,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $132.57 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $119.59 and a 1 year high of $150.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.89.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 42.64%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.