California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 3,220 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 716,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $87,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,309 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 45,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,576,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Price Performance

Shares of DGX stock opened at $132.57 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $119.59 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.49 and its 200 day moving average is $132.89. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

