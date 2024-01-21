Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE:CANF opened at $1.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.48. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $5.36.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 143.59% and a negative net margin of 1,146.62%. Equities research analysts expect that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Can-Fite BioPharma

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 1st quarter worth $756,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

