Canaccord Genuity Group Trims First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Target Price to C$17.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded First Quantum Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC dropped their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$18.00 to C$15.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$32.00 to C$14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.00.

Shares of TSE:FM opened at C$12.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$24.98. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.41. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.31 and a 12 month high of C$39.13.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported C$0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.36. First Quantum Minerals had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of C$2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.68 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post 0.2146033 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.04, for a total transaction of C$496,750.50. Company insiders own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

