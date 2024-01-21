Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Target Price to C$56.00

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.BFree Report) had its target price decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Teck Resources from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Teck Resources from C$70.00 to C$63.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$70.00 target price on Teck Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$65.12.

Shares of TSE:TECK.B opened at C$51.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a PEG ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.32 and a 200 day moving average price of C$53.77. Teck Resources has a 12-month low of C$44.70 and a 12-month high of C$66.04.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

