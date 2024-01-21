Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $130.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $115.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Trading Up 1.1 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 241.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 121.0% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $126.15 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $127.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $120.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.20.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 29.08%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.5811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.