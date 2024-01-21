Capital City Bank Group (CCBG) to Release Earnings on Monday

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data on Monday, January 22nd.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.05). Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 20.74% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $59.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.45 million. On average, analysts expect Capital City Bank Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Capital City Bank Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Capital City Bank Group stock opened at $27.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Capital City Bank Group has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $36.86. The company has a market capitalization of $460.12 million, a P/E ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.75.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital City Bank Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

In other Capital City Bank Group news, Director Marshall M. Criser III purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,134. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital City Bank Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. 45.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCBG has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Capital City Bank Group from $34.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Capital City Bank Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company.

About Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

Featured Stories

