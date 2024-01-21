Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU) Stock Position Boosted by Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc

Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc grew its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 526,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,498 shares during the quarter. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises 11.1% of Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc owned 0.82% of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF worth $11,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CGXU. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,609,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,475,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,228,000 after buying an additional 1,045,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $22,789,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,373,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,858,000 after buying an additional 530,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 581,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,104,000 after buying an additional 530,519 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.65. 530,145 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 561,727. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77.

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

