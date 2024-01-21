Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after buying an additional 211,643,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,541,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,807 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $73.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.68 and a 52-week high of $75.66. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.52.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

