Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,757 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYLS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $372,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.4% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 86.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 102,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 47,803 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,204,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,644,000 after acquiring an additional 988,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 611.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 53,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 46,096 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:HYLS opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.90. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $41.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

