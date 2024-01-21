Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $665,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newport Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,612,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the 2nd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after acquiring an additional 26,428 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 272.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 37,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,265,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the period.

IWF stock opened at $312.23 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $219.41 and a 1-year high of $312.38. The firm has a market cap of $79.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.18 and its 200-day moving average is $282.24.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

