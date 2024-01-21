Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $732,000 Position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC cut its position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,193 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000.

HACK stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $62.40.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

