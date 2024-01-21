Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $791,000 Stock Position in Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY – Free Report) by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,209 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 0.22% of Amplify High Income ETF worth $791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. lifted its position in Amplify High Income ETF by 256.7% during the fourth quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 5,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,725 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Amplify High Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $150,000.

Shares of YYY stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $372.96 million, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. Amplify High Income ETF has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $12.92.

The Amplify High Income ETF (YYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE High Income index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed closed-end funds, weighted by yield, discount to NAV, and trading volume. There are no restrictions on the assets or strategies of the underlying funds. YYY was launched on Jun 12, 2013 and is managed by Amplify.

