Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $903,000 Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,599 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AXS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii lifted its holdings in Danaher by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 12,578 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC lifted its holdings in Danaher by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.40.

Danaher stock opened at $231.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $170.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $247.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $223.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.03.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 13.71% and a net margin of 20.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.11%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

