Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (NYSEARCA:EIDO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,480 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 49,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,552,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF in the third quarter valued at about $406,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 27.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF by 22.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EIDO opened at $22.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.29. iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF has a 12 month low of $19.94 and a 12 month high of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.06 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.80.

The iShares MSCI Indonesia ETF (EIDO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Indonesia IMI 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Indonesian companies. EIDO was launched on May 5, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

