Capital Power (TSE:CPX) PT Lowered to C$41.00

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by ATB Capital from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on Capital Power from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$46.45.

Capital Power Stock Performance

Shares of Capital Power stock opened at C$37.14 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$38.85. Capital Power has a 12 month low of C$35.11 and a 12 month high of C$46.73.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.37 by C$0.89. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter. Capital Power had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 13.68%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Capital Power will post 3.8217617 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

