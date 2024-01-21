Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Receives C$7.92 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$8.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Eight Capital set a C$9.00 price objective on Capstone Copper and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th.

In other Capstone Copper news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total transaction of C$61,463.45. In other news, Director Robert Gallagher sold 10,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.83, for a total value of C$61,463.45. Also, Senior Officer James Craig Whittaker bought 46,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$299,832.17. 18.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TSE CS opened at C$6.11 on Tuesday. Capstone Copper has a fifty-two week low of C$4.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.25. The stock has a market cap of C$4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$5.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.55.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.02). Capstone Copper had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of C$432.27 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Capstone Copper will post 0.6565962 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company in the United States, Chile, and Mexico. The company explores for copper, silver, zinc, and other metals. It owns interests in the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; Mantoverde coppergold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile; and Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico.

