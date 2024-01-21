Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Cardinal Energy stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $5.97.

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

