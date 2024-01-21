Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Announces Dividend of $0.04

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, January 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0448 per share on Thursday, February 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Cardinal Energy Price Performance
Cardinal Energy stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.16. Cardinal Energy has a 52 week low of $4.24 and a 52 week high of $5.97.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cardinal Energy
- How to Invest in Solar Energy
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/15 – 1/19
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Investing in coffee: 3 great strategies to consider
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- How to invest in wheat: Is it a hedge against inflation?
Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.